Programming/Promotion Assistant

WBBJ, ABC and CBS affiliate in Jackson, TN has an opening for a Programming/Promotion Assistant. The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills, be highly organized, detail oriented and able to edit non-linear topical promos. Duties include filling daily log with promos and psa’s; assigning numbers to promos and psa’s; maintaining formats in a proprietary computer software program, as well as hard copies for master control; will format the program log with programming per the program schedule; maintain episode numbers of syndicated programs.

WBBJ is an equal opportunity employer.

Send resumes and references to:



WBBJ

Thomas Culbertson

Programming Manager

346 Muse St.

Jackson, TN 38301

Or email to tculbertson@wbbjtv.com