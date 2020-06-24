Sahara Dust Expected to Arrive in West Tennessee Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, June 24th

A cold front coming through West Tennessee now is bringing some relief from the heat and humidity. Sections of northwest Tennessee are enjoying dew points in the 50s right now, but southwest Tennessee is still in the “very humid” category. We’re expecting this cold front to only briefly be with us before the hot and humid weather returns over the next few days.

TONIGHT

A few showers may linger into the early evening in West Tennessee but we’ll be mostly dry overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures wil drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Thursday morning. Dust from the Sahara Dust is expected to arrive a little earlier than originally expected and may cause skies to be hazy tomorrow. Tune in to WBBJ for the latest forecast.

Expect a hot day with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny, but hazy skies. Dust from the Sahara Desert will be over West Tennessee today and continues this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

