UTM confirms in-person component for fall classes

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has confirmed almost half the classes being offered during the fall semester will have an in-person component.

According to a news release, UT Martin classes will begin on Aug. 17 at the main campus, as well as the Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville centers. Those classes will end by Thanksgiving, and will combine online, hybrid and in-person classes to curb travel and minimize the spread of COVID-19, the release says.

Students will need to check their schedules to verify the course delivery for each class.

The semester will also include classes on Labor Day, and there will be no fall break. Classes are scheduled to end on Nov. 24, and exams will be the week following Thanksgiving.

For courses with an in-person component, faculty members are aligning course delivery with recommended spacing and safety measures, the release says.

Hybrid classes can be offered in a variety of ways, including dividing classes of 30 or fewer students and alternating in-person and online sessions, the release says.

Fall move-in for students in residence halls will be done on a staggered schedule, with residents assigned move-in dates between July 27 and Aug. 12 to minimize contact, the release says. Residents are still encouraged to return home after moving in, and can return to campus on Aug. 13, the release says.

UT Martin’s Summer Orientation and Registration, and the Transfer Orientation sessions, will be held virtually.

For more information, call the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731) 881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at (731) 881-7012.