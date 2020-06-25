38,034 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 567 deaths, 2,431 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 38,034 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 25. In addition, 567 people have died and 2,431 have been hospitalized. Another 25,280 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 281 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 81

Bedford County – 451

Benton County – 12

Bledsoe County –616

Blount County – 150

Bradley County – 421

Campbell County – 28

Cannon County – 23

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 42

Cheatham County – 187

Chester County – 16

Claiborne County – 19

Clay County – 12

Cocke County – 36

Coffee County – 102

Crockett County — 28

Cumberland County – 155

Davidson County – 8,258

Decatur County – 17

DeKalb County – 44

Dickson County – 151

Dyer County – 181

Fayette County – 229

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 69

Gibson County – 83

Giles County – 43

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 66

Grundy County – 58

Hamblen County – 162

Hamilton County – 2,185

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 269

Hardin County – 80

Hawkins County – 43

Haywood County — 59

Henderson County — 27

Henry County — 37

Hickman County – 67

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 22

Jefferson County – 80

Johnson County – 28

Knox County – 783

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 86

Lawrence County – 101

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 51

Loudon County – 244

Macon County – 241

Madison County – 206

Marion County – 56

Marshall County – 49

Maury County – 259

McMinn County – 194

McNairy County — 48

Meigs County – 31

Monroe County – 116

Montgomery County – 413

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 75

Overton County – 46

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 36

Putnam County – 706

Rhea County – 258

Roane County – 42

Robertson County – 729

Rutherford County – 2,266

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 516

Shelby County – 8,643

Smith County – 58

Stewart County — 19

Sullivan County – 77

Sumner County – 1,260

Tipton County – 580

Trousdale County – 1,471

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 10

Van Buren County – 6

Warren County – 47

Washington County – 112

Wayne County – 71

Weakley County — 45

White County – 58

Williamson County – 874

Wilson County – 683

Out of state – 611

Pending – 266

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 61

Asian – 537

Black or African-American – 8,235

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 39

Other/Multiracial –6,448

White – 16,340

Pending – 6,374

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 19,236

Hispanic – 10,358

Pending – 8,440

Gender:

Female – 16,840

Male – 20,181

Pending – 1,013

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.