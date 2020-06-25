8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 217 total cases reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 217, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent cases are:

82-year-old male who is currently hospitalized.

51-year-old female who is not currently hospitalized.

29-year-old male who is not currently hospitalized.

25-year-old male who is not currently hospitalized.

29-year-old female who is not currently hospitalized.

21-year-old male who is not currently hospitalized.

64-year-old female who is not currently hospitalized.

19-year-old female who is not currently hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact several of the most recent patients, as well as people who have had contact with these individuals.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 131 (60%)

38301: 56 (26%)

38356: 5 (2.5%)

38391: 5 (2.5%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 5 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1%)

38006: 3 (1%)

38302: (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 124 (57%)

White: 71 (33%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other/Multiracial: 7 (3%)

Unspecified: 8 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 122 (56%)

Male: 95 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 198 (91%)

Not recovered: 11 (5%)

Better: 3 (1.5%)

Unknown: 3 (1.5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: