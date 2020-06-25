Child found in animal cage in startling investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Te nn.–A child was found in an animal cage in Henry County.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirms deputies are investigating a large scale operation involving animal abuse in Henry County. During their investigation, deputies rescued a child from a cage. Sheriff Belew said they also found marijuana and guns. This investigation is ongoing.

There will be a news conference Friday at 9 a.m. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news will be there covering it.