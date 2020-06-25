Community gathers for discussion on removal of Confederate monument

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson community comes together to discuss a symbol some say is hurtful and racist.

A few community members as well as local civil rights activists are letting their voices be heard as they’re asking for the removal of the Confederate monument located on the Madison County courthouse lawn.

“As an African American, I just feel like we need to let our voices be heard. I listen to the young people today and i listen to them speak and I know we have a lot of emotion, a lot of pain,” said Bertha Hall who was attending the discussion.

Those who came to this discussion at The Amp say they want to show their support and stand up for their beliefs in the West Tennessee community.

“I really think its important for us to be united as a community and to show that you know are moving forward and anything that maybe construed as divisive within our community we are wanting to work together so that we all feel comfortable and happy here in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Christiana Gallagher who was also attending the discussion.

Many people say the statue has a history that represents racism yet many believe discussing differences of opinion can bring the community together.

“I believe that we can work together with everyone. everyone, no matter what their ethnicity is because it’s not about what color you are but it’s about your character and your love for human beings,” said Hall.

A petition to remove the monument had gathered more than 4,500 signatures at the beginning of the month. There will also be a protest rally Friday afternoon at 4:30 at the corner of Emporium and Vann Drive.