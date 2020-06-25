Daily Chance for Scattered Thunderstorms Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, June 25th

It was a foggy morning across West Tennessee but certainly a much cooler morning in late June than we’re used to! Temperatures have jumped from the lower 60s to the upper 80s today with many areas (but not all) seeing a drop in the humidity. The hot and humid weather will return over the weekend bringing the heat index close to the triple digits. Hazy skies are ahead too with dust forecast to arrive tonight and continue from tomorrow into the weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight across West Tennessee with calm winds and patchy fog by sunrise. Temperatures will be warmer, only dropping to the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Not everyone may get rain, but those that do could encounter heavy showers and frequent lightning so stay weather aware! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon with a heat index in the lower to middle 90s under hazy skies from incoming dust. The air quality index is forecast to be moderate in Jackson which is acceptable for most people. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution and that have respiratory conditions, and they should limit their time outdoors for the next couple of days. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com