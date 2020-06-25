Decatur Co., Lexington receive grants for site developments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Decatur County and Lexington have received grants for site development for industrial sites and certification.
According to a news release, the funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering.
Decatur County received $498,750 for the Highway 641 Industrial Site to grade and prepare a site and build an access road.
Lexington received $294,582 for the Timberlake Industrial Site to grade and prepare a site.
A total of more than $2.3 million was distributed, according to the release.