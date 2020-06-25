Lane College president appointed to State Capitol Commission

JACKSON, Tenn.–A university president adds a new title to his resume.

Governor Bill Lee has appointed Lane College president Dr. Logan Hampton to the state Capitol Commission this week.

Hampton now represents West Tennessee in his role.

The State Capitol Commission’s role is to create a plan and program for the restoration and preservation of the state capitol grounds.

Hampton said he’s honored to be in the position, and he’s passionate about historical buildings.

“I have a role to play in preserving the capitol, ensuring that it’s presented to the public, and that it represents West Tennessee and all Tennesseans,” Hampton said.

The State Capitol Commission was created in 1986 by the Tennessee Legislature.