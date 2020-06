JACKSON, Tenn. — With the holiday weekend coming up, Lifeline Blood Services is in need of blood donors to meet demands.

Thursday June 25, they are hosting their All American Blood Drive event until 6 p.m at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson.

Donors receive a free t-shirt, ice cream from Maggie Moo’s and a hot dog from The Wacked Out Weiner.

Safeguards are in place for extra precautions.

Call (731) 427-4431 for more information.