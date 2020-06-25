Local firework sales continue amid pandemic cancellations

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The American Pyrotechnics Association says 80% of Fourth of July celebrations across the country have been canceled.

In West Tennessee, it seems the 244-year-old tradition isn’t completely stopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are still buying fireworks,” said Joe Hardin, owner of several local firework stands.

But like everything, there are some changes. Hardin says their supply is more limited than in years past.

“They’re slow getting out of China, and some haven’t even gotten here yet,” Hardin said.

So if you’re planning a family gathering, you’ll want to plan ahead.

“It’s not hardly time to get busy yet,” Hardin said. “We’re just here so everybody will know we’re going to be here. Then we’ll sell all the fireworks on the Fourth.”

And the Jackson Fire Department has a warning for anyone wanting to plan their own get-togethers this year.

“The possession or use of consumer-grade fireworks in the City of Jackson is actually illegal,” said Don Friddle, Deputy Chief of the Jackson Fire Department. “The fact that we’re in a pandemic and public events are canceled is not going to place any kind of waiver on the law as it stands.”

That goes for Madison County as well, but for the rest of you in West Tennessee, they’re hoping you have a safe holiday.

“We hope they have their family get-togethers with appropriate social distancing,” Friddle said.

And if this year’s celebrations ends up being a dud, there’s always next year.

“If we make it through this year, there will be public displays next year, which they can enjoy the fireworks,” Friddle said.

“The fireworks we don’t sell this year, we’ll sell next year, and they’ll be even better,” Hardin said.

To check the firework restrictions in your area, call your local fire department or city hall.