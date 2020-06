Man arrested, charged in recent shooting incident

UNION CITY, Tenn.–A man is arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

Investigators with the Union City Police Department have arrested Robert Darian Williams for allegedly firing gun shots at a person.

Police say they found gunshot holes in the 800 block of East College Street on June 3.

They say the shooting happened on June 2 in the 900 block East College Street.

Investigators say Williams also has other charges.