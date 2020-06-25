Mugshots : Madison County : 06/24/20 – 06/25/20 June 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Tasha Ann Presley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Amanda Lopez Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Antrez Atkins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Caitlyn Hale Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Cedric Webb Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dawn Pewitte Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Delvin Lattimore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Eric Foster Pittman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Hunter Stafford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Johnathan P Mayns Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Keith Gantt Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kiamak Cooper Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Montroyous Traylor Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Norman Hardy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Terry Gwynn Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Zachary Evans Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest