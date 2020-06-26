39,444 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 577 deaths, 2,498 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 39,444 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 26. In addition, 577 people have died and 2,498 have been hospitalized. Another 25,753 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 295 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 89

Bedford County – 463

Benton County – 12

Bledsoe County –616

Blount County – 152

Bradley County – 430

Campbell County – 29

Cannon County – 25

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 48

Cheatham County – 190

Chester County – 16

Claiborne County – 19

Clay County – 13

Cocke County – 42

Coffee County – 103

Crockett County — 27

Cumberland County – 159

Davidson County – 8,547

Decatur County – 17

DeKalb County – 47

Dickson County – 156

Dyer County – 184

Fayette County – 233

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 70

Gibson County – 84

Giles County – 45

Grainger County – 27

Greene County – 68

Grundy County – 59

Hamblen County – 170

Hamilton County – 2,264

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 273

Hardin County – 82

Hawkins County – 46

Haywood County — 59

Henderson County — 28

Henry County — 38

Hickman County – 69

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 19

Jackson County – 22

Jefferson County – 85

Johnson County – 30

Knox County – 824

Lake County – 691

Lauderdale County – 87

Lawrence County – 104

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 52

Loudon County – 244

Macon County – 280

Madison County – 210

Marion County – 56

Marshall County – 54

Maury County – 267

McMinn County – 201

McNairy County — 50

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 116

Montgomery County – 434

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 23

Obion County — 79

Overton County – 50

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 36

Putnam County – 726

Rhea County – 259

Roane County – 42

Robertson County – 742

Rutherford County – 2,337

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 536

Shelby County – 8,988

Smith County – 62

Stewart County — 19

Sullivan County – 79

Sumner County – 1,296

Tipton County – 584

Trousdale County – 1,473

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 11

Van Buren County – 6

Warren County – 50

Washington County – 118

Wayne County – 71

Weakley County — 48

White County – 60

Williamson County – 912

Wilson County – 708

Out of state – 771

Pending – 302

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 60

Asian – 544

Black or African-American – 8,390

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 39

Other/Multiracial –6,592

White – 16,774

Pending – 7.045

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 19,673

Hispanic – 10,644

Pending – 9,127

Gender:

Female – 17,518

Male – 20,867

Pending – 1,059

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.