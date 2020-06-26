5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 222 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 222, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The newest cases are:

a 31-year-old man, who is not currently hospitalized.

a 32-year-old woman, who is not currently hospitalized.

a 69-year-old woman, who is hospitalized.

a 21-year-old man, who is not currently hospitalized.

a 28-year-old woman, whose hospitalization is currently unknown.

Health department staff are still attempting to contact one patient, and their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Staff members are also reaching out to individuals who may have had close contact with these patients.

Four residents are currently hospitalized. One resident is on a ventilator.

Of the 222 cases, 194 Madison County residents have completely recovered.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 135 (60.8%)

38301: 57 (25.7%)

38356: 5 (2.25%)

38391: 5 (2.25%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 5 (2.25%)

38313: 4 (1.8%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1.35%)

38006: 3 (1.35%)

38302: (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 127 (57%)

White: 72 (33%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other/Multiracial: 7 (3%)

Unspecified: 9 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 125 (56%)

Male: 97 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 194 (87%)

Not recovered: 14 (6%)

Better: 6 (3%)

Unknown: 6 (3%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: