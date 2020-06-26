Baby stroller recall

Costway is recalling it’s baby strollers due to a safety standard violation that could lead to entrapment and strangulation.

The recalled strollers violate the federal standard for carriages and strollers.

A child’s torso can reportedly pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom, causing the child’s head to become trapped.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The strollers were sold online through Costway and Amazon.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Costway for a full refund at (844) 242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or at recall@costway.com