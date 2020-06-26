Hazy Saturday Morning with Scattered Storms This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:55 p.m. – Friday, June 26th

A few scattered showers are making their way northeast across West Tennessee this afternoon, but skies are otherwise cloudy and hazy over the Mid-South. Dust is moving into the region, and it’s likely that if we have a cloud-free sky anywhere this evening, that visibility of the sunset will remain limited.

TONIGHT

Expect a humid night with hazy skies as dust continues to travel overhead from a path roughly 8,000 miles long all the way back to the Sahara Desert. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise, and we’ll have a slight chance for showers overnight with an increasing chance for scattered storms Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow but not everyone may get rain. Those that do could encounter heavy showers and thunderstorms producing frequent lightning, so stay weather aware and “when thunder roars, move indoors!” Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon with a heat index in the lower 90s under hazy skies from dust which trails off tomorrow night. Hotter weather is likely early next week with temperatures feeling like the triple digits in some areas! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

