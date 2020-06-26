Mugshots : Madison County : 06/25/20 – 06/26/20

1/18 Jarajia Boatman Failure to appear

2/18 Larry Whitten Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/18 Alisha Massengil Theft under $1,000

4/18 Alycia Nunley Identity theft

5/18 Amanda Parrott Failure to appear, violation of probation

6/18 Anthony Garrison Failure to appear

7/18 Antonio Woods Violation of community corrections

8/18 Cody Bowman Public intoxication



9/18 Cornell Browder Aggravated domestic assault

10/18 Demario Sumlar Failure to appear

11/18 Diamond Allen Shoplifting/theft of property

12/18 Eric McKinnie Failure to appear

13/18 Gerardo Gonzales Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

14/18 Mikael Bond Failure to appear

15/18 Paul Jones Violation of community corrections

16/18 Ronald Smith Criminal trespass



17/18 Ryland Blankenship Failure to comply

18/18 Tylor Davis Violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/25/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/26/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.