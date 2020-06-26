Mugshots : Madison County : 06/25/20 – 06/26/20 June 26, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Jarajia Boatman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Larry Whitten Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Alisha Massengil Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Alycia Nunley Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Amanda Parrott Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Anthony Garrison Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Antonio Woods Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Cody Bowman Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Cornell Browder Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Demario Sumlar Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Diamond Allen Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Eric McKinnie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Gerardo Gonzales Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Mikael Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Paul Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Ronald Smith Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Ryland Blankenship Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tylor Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/25/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/26/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest