Officials plead for public’s cooperation as COVID-19 cases spike

JACKSON, Tenn. — After five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Madison County Friday morning, officials are asking for your help to slow the spread of the virus.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford says there is a lot of community spread of the COVID-19 virus, meaning many cases can not be traced back to one person or an event.

During Friday’s update, Tedford said she knows wearing a mask is controversial, but masks will slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m coming here today to plead with the public,” Tedford said. “When you are out amongst people and you can not social distance, please, please, please, please use some type of face covering.”

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says one more hospital system employee has been exposed to COVID-19, and 24 people are currently hospitalized with the virus at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Tedford said more cases are expected to be confirmed over the weekend, and at least 20 Madison County residents are considered active patients.

Tedford, along with Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, are again asking residents to wear masks, continue washing hands and using hand sanitizer frequently, and maintain social distancing.

“These numbers are pretty alarming on the direction we’re going,” Mayor Harris said. “The absolute last thing we want to do is put back restrictions on businesses and meetings and things like that.”

Mayor Harris says the numbers are alarming, but not out of hand, though he says that could change quickly.