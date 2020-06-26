One dies in Milan shooting

MILAN, Tenn.–Milan Police continue investigating a double shooting that killed one person.

Police worked to find the answers as to what happened at the house on Southwest Front Street.

“Officers responding found one person deceased and the other needing medical attention,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

That grim discovery came after police received a shots fired call around four Friday afternoon.

First responders rushed the other victim to Milan General with serious injuries, and the person was air lifted to another hospital from there.

Their current condition is not known right now.

Police say they’re still trying to put the pieces together and figure out what happened.

“What we do know from witnesses that were inside the house, it appears to have been some type of domestic squabble that went south quickly,” Sellers said.

So far, Chief Sellers says there’s a person of interest.

“We have one in custody at Milan PD that we’re interviewing right now,” Sellers said, “we’re just trying to figure out what he saw, and what his part is.”

Police say this shooting is still under investigation.