Saharan Dust Arrives Today, Storms Later

Weather Update: Friday, June 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, Its been a rather warm and somewhat humid start to the day so far. Temperatures have been holding generally in the low 70s for most and upper 60s in NW Tennessee. There is still a weak quasi stalled out boundary in place. It is gradually lifting NE away from the area, but it is being followed by a large influx of tropical moisture and dust. As of 7:50 AM, dust is still south of TN/MS border, but should cross by late this morning into southwest TN, then increasing through the remainder of the area. Scattered Storms are also expected this afternoon, some producing brief heavy rain.



