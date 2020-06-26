WIC to offer curbside service starting July 1

JACKSON, Tenn. – Beginning Wednesday, July 1, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will offer curbside service by appointment at The WIC Center.

WIC participants will be able to remain in their vehicles while they wait for their appointment.

“We anticipate some participants, especially pregnant women, may not be comfortable coming back into crowded waiting rooms,” WIC Administrator Chris Ellis said. “Curbside service allows us to extend the waiting area and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Participants can use the service to pick up Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers, breast pumps, and card replacements. Additionally, curbside will soon be available for services that do not require lab measurements.

All other services are currently available via telephone through July 31.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.