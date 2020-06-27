Job fair showcases employment opportunities

JACKSON, Tenn. – For those of you who are seeking a job, there’s good news for you.

Express Employment Professionals on Carriage House Drive held a job fair Saturday morning.

Co-owner of Express Employment Professionals in Jackson, Ronnie Morris says there are plenty of job openings and they are looking for people to hire.

Morris says their location opened up 10 years ago and says they have put 25,000 people to work in the last 10 years.

“Industrial kind of jobs which are forklift drivers, machine operators, warehouse workers,” said Morris. “We have a lot of those jobs that pay anywhere from $9 to $13 an hour. We also have a lot of administrative jobs and those pay anywhere from $10 to $14, $15 an hour.”