West Tennessee teacher recognized with walking trail dedication

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. – Family and friends of Pauline Phelps recognized the west Tennessean in a special way. Saturday a walking trail was named in her honor. Arthur Phelps, Pauline’s son says his mother was a teacher for 37 years.

“We got with the mayor and the mayor decided to dedicate something in her memory. She taught here at Decaturville Elementary School, Parsons Junior High, she taught at Riverside High School and Scotts Hill High School,” said Phelps.

Pauline died at the age 85.

“She went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I do want to add that this is the only black monument in Decatur county,” said Phelps.

Family members say this trail was chosen because she was born and raised in Decaturville.

“We all lived in this community, even her, so it’s an honor to have something in this community named after her,” said Phelps.

Family and friends say with this dedication, it will be a permanent reminder of Pauline and the person she was. Everyone released balloons into the air in her memory. The dedication was held at the Decaturville City Park.