16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over weekend in Madison Co.; 238 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 238.

The newest cases are:

83-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

32-year-old male, who is not hospitalized.

37-year-old female, whose hospitalization status is unknown.

40-year-old male, who is not hospitalized.

72-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

19-year-old female, whose hospitalization status is unknown.

39-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

69-year-old female, whose hospitalization status is unknown.

45-year-old male, who is not hospitalized.

29-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

36-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

48-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

45-year-old male, who is not hospitalized.

31-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

73-year-old female, who is hospitalized.

29-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

Health department staff are still attempting to contact some of the patients, and their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Staff members are also reaching out to individuals who may have had close contact with these patients.

The department says four residents are currently hospitalized.

Of the 238 cases, 198 Madison County residents have completely recovered.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 147 (61.7%)

38301: 60 (25.2%)

38356: 5 (2.1%)

38391: 5 (2.1%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 6 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (1.6%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1.2%)

38006: 3 (1.2%)

38302: (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 130 (55%)

White: 78 (33%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 4 (1%)

Other/Multiracial: 7 (3%)

Unspecified: 14 (6%)

Gender:

Female: 137 (58%)

Male: 101 (42%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 198 (83%)

Not recovered: 23 (10%)

Better: 8 (3%)

Unknown: 7 (3%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: