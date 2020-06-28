Pet of the Week: Trixie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week!

If you need a pup to liven up your life, look no further than Trixie!

Trixie is a nine-month-old shepherd, heeler and other mix. She is full of energy and needs a lot of outside play time.

With all of her energy and zest for life, she would do great in an active home with older children.

She is working on her leash manners, but would be an excellent jogging or hiking partner.

Trixie has only been in foster care for about a month, but she is a smart girl and is quickly learning better behavior.

She is crate trained and is almost housebroken. She has only had a few occasional accidents when she gets excited.

She gets along well with her foster sisters. She is spayed and up-to-date on all her vaccinations.

If you think Trixie would fit into your family, go to Saving The Animals Together website to fill out an application or call (731) 313-7828.