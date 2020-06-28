Residents enjoy warmer weather at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday featured plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

The weather on Sunday was warm and sunny, and people at Muse Park didn’t let the day get away from them.

Some enjoyed fishing and exercising at the park.

“The weather is good. I am out here exercising while my boyfriend is over there fishing. I am taking my son around and letting him see the park and it feels awesome,” said Putroya Taylor, who was visiting the park.

While it’s fun to get a break from time spent inside, it is important to keep practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.