4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 242 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of positive patients to 242 in Madison County, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the newest cases are:

a 34-year-old woman, who is not currently hospitalized.

a 37-year-old man, whose hospitalization is currently unknown.

a 12-year-old boy, whose hospitalization is unknown.

a 52-year-old woman, who is not currently hospitalized.

Health department staff are still trying to reach out to some of these patients to confirm their hospitalization status.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 148 (61%)

38301: 63 (26%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 6 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1%)

38006: 3 (1%)

38302: (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 131 (54%)

White: 79 (33%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 6 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 7 (3%)

Unspecified: 14 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 139 (57%)

Male: 103 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 200 (83%)

Not recovered: 28 (12%)

Better: 6 (2%)

Unknown: 6 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: