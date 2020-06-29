42,297 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 592 deaths, 2,599 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 42,297 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 29. In addition, 592 people have died and 2,599 have been hospitalized. Another 26,962 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 348 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The numbers below reflect two days of Tennessee data, due to a reporting system issue over the weekend.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 97

Bedford County – 502

Benton County – 12

Bledsoe County – 616

Blount County – 162

Bradley County – 493

Campbell County – 31

Cannon County – 26

Carroll County – 39

Carter County — 52

Cheatham County – 195

Chester County – 21

Claiborne County – 24

Clay County – 14

Cocke County – 51

Coffee County – 105

Crockett County — 30

Cumberland County – 165

Davidson County – 9,016

Decatur County – 19

DeKalb County – 50

Dickson County – 168

Dyer County – 206

Fayette County – 263

Fentress County – 17

Franklin County – 73

Gibson County – 97

Giles County – 50

Grainger County – 32

Greene County – 81

Grundy County – 59

Hamblen County – 204

Hamilton County – 2,433

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 287

Hardin County – 89

Hawkins County – 49

Haywood County — 67

Henderson County — 31

Henry County — 42

Hickman County – 70

Houston County – 12

Humphreys County – 20

Jackson County – 23

Jefferson County – 99

Johnson County – 35

Knox County – 947

Lake County – 691

Lauderdale County – 111

Lawrence County – 116

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 53

Loudon County – 254

Macon County – 361

Madison County – 233

Marion County – 61

Marshall County – 67

Maury County – 282

McMinn County – 212

McNairy County — 56

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 118

Montgomery County – 464

Moore County – 6

Morgan County — 23

Obion County — 93

Overton County – 55

Perry County – 30

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 41

Putnam County – 773

Rhea County – 266

Roane County – 43

Robertson County – 768

Rutherford County – 2,450

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 588

Shelby County – 9,671

Smith County – 79

Stewart County — 20

Sullivan County – 87

Sumner County – 1,371

Tipton County – 605

Trousdale County – 1,482

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 12

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 58

Washington County – 128

Wayne County – 75

Weakley County — 56

White County – 63

Williamson County – 1,001

Wilson County – 762

Out of state – 909

Pending – 385

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 60

Asian – 578

Black or African-American – 8,872

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 41

Other/Multiracial – 7,003

White – 17,771

Pending – 7,972

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 20,789

Hispanic – 11,204

Pending – 10,304

Gender:

Female – 18,996

Male – 22,213

Pending – 1,088

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.