42,297 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 592 deaths, 2,599 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 42,297 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 29. In addition, 592 people have died and 2,599 have been hospitalized. Another 26,962 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 348 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The numbers below reflect two days of Tennessee data, due to a reporting system issue over the weekend.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 97
- Bedford County – 502
- Benton County – 12
- Bledsoe County – 616
- Blount County – 162
- Bradley County – 493
- Campbell County – 31
- Cannon County – 26
- Carroll County – 39
- Carter County — 52
- Cheatham County – 195
- Chester County – 21
- Claiborne County – 24
- Clay County – 14
- Cocke County – 51
- Coffee County – 105
- Crockett County — 30
- Cumberland County – 165
- Davidson County – 9,016
- Decatur County – 19
- DeKalb County – 50
- Dickson County – 168
- Dyer County – 206
- Fayette County – 263
- Fentress County – 17
- Franklin County – 73
- Gibson County – 97
- Giles County – 50
- Grainger County – 32
- Greene County – 81
- Grundy County – 59
- Hamblen County – 204
- Hamilton County – 2,433
- Hancock County – 3
- Hardeman County — 287
- Hardin County – 89
- Hawkins County – 49
- Haywood County — 67
- Henderson County — 31
- Henry County — 42
- Hickman County – 70
- Houston County – 12
- Humphreys County – 20
- Jackson County – 23
- Jefferson County – 99
- Johnson County – 35
- Knox County – 947
- Lake County – 691
- Lauderdale County – 111
- Lawrence County – 116
- Lewis County — 5
- Lincoln County – 53
- Loudon County – 254
- Macon County – 361
- Madison County – 233
- Marion County – 61
- Marshall County – 67
- Maury County – 282
- McMinn County – 212
- McNairy County — 56
- Meigs County – 32
- Monroe County – 118
- Montgomery County – 464
- Moore County – 6
- Morgan County — 23
- Obion County — 93
- Overton County – 55
- Perry County – 30
- Pickett County — 6
- Polk County – 41
- Putnam County – 773
- Rhea County – 266
- Roane County – 43
- Robertson County – 768
- Rutherford County – 2,450
- Scott County – 14
- Sequatchie County – 24
- Sevier County – 588
- Shelby County – 9,671
- Smith County – 79
- Stewart County — 20
- Sullivan County – 87
- Sumner County – 1,371
- Tipton County – 605
- Trousdale County – 1,482
- Unicoi County – 53
- Union County — 12
- Van Buren County – 7
- Warren County – 58
- Washington County – 128
- Wayne County – 75
- Weakley County — 56
- White County – 63
- Williamson County – 1,001
- Wilson County – 762
- Out of state – 909
- Pending – 385
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- American Indian or Alaska Native – 60
- Asian – 578
- Black or African-American – 8,872
- Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 41
- Other/Multiracial – 7,003
- White – 17,771
- Pending – 7,972
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 20,789
- Hispanic – 11,204
- Pending – 10,304
Gender:
- Female – 18,996
- Male – 22,213
- Pending – 1,088
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.