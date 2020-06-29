Chester County Class of 2020 celebrates with graduation ceremony

HENDERSON, Tenn.–Another local high school held graduation for its seniors, Monday evening.

Chester County High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The ceremony was held at the school’s football field to accommodate everyone easily.

School Senior Counselor Dustin Insell says that it’s great the students had a chance to celebrate their achievements amid everything that happened this year due to Covid-19.

“We’re proud of these students, they had a lot taken from them but I can assure you if they can get through this, they can get through anything in their life,” said Insell.

There were 185 graduating seniors for the 2020 class, four of whom were not present due to them being away in the military.