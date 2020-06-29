Gold’s Gym buys Jackson Sport and Fitness, opens July 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gold’s Gym Jackson will be moving to a new location this weekend, following the purchase of the Jackson Sport and Fitness facility on Vann Drive.

According to a news release, the gym located at 106 Carriage House Drive will close July 4 and all members will move to the new facility at 1068 Vann Drive.

The release says Gold’s Gym Jackson will continue to honor Jackson Sport and Fitness memberships as well.

The Vann Drive facility will be revamped in the coming months to include new state-of-the art equipment, reconfigurations to the workout space and more changes, according to the release.

Gold’s Gym will hold a socially-distanced gathering at the Vann Drive facility on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to celebrate the merger.