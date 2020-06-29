Hot And Humid, Scattered Storms

Weather Update, Monday June 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It will be a quiet start to Monday. However its warm and quite muggy. Low temps this morning only fell into the 70s with dew point temps holding also in the low 70s. With that much moisture in the air, there isn’t much room for additional moisture. As a result, your body will have trouble evaporating sweat which is how you normally stay cool. We will start the morning off with mainly sunny skies with the exception of high level stratus deck of clouds, which should burn off through this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon along with a few storms. There are two specific areas we are keeping an eye on. Rain cooled air from storms to the east, and a shortwave ejecting NNE from Arklatex region into Missouri this afternoon. Not all convective models are on board with storms area wide storms, specifically our in house model. However given the set up, there will be some degree of convection today across West Tennesse, but I don’t think we will see much organization to it.



