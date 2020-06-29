JMC Library to close all locations until further notice

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson-Madison County Library announced Monday they will close both its Main Library and North Branch locations until further notice due to direct exposure to a COVID 19 positive patient.

Staff is expected to quarantine during this time per Health Department guidelines.

The library will not be offering curbside service at this time, and patrons are asked to keep their items until the library reopens.

The release states that both locations will undergo additional sanitization.

“While we have taken precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and our patrons, we know that we are not immune to the effects of this virus,” said Dinah Harris, library director. “Given the guidelines for quarantining after direct exposure, we are unable to offer any services in person or curbside. We will encourage patrons to use our digital services during this time, as well as participating in our virtual summer library program through ReadSquared.”

Due dates on checked out items have been extended, and no patron will incur any fines during this time.

For more information on the library’s digital services, visit www.jmclibrary.org as well as the library’s social media channels.