Juvenile killed in East Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–A juvenile los t their life Monday night after a shooting in east Jackson.

Jackson Police officers and investigators say at 7:30 Monday night, they rushed to Roosevelt Parkway and Carver Street.

Police found a juvenile that was suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken by emergency medical services to a local hospital.

Jackson Police have a person of interest in custody. They say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 425-8477.