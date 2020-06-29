Mugshots : Madison County : 06/26/20 – 06/29/20

1/35 Brian Winters Failure to appear

2/35 Albert Adams Failure to appear

3/35 Alexandra Peterson Violation of community corrections, theft under $10,000, failure to appear

4/35 Allen Jones Failure to appear

5/35 Ashley Rodriguez Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/35 Atoya Raspberry Failure to appear

7/35 Barbara Lents Criminal simulation

8/35 Channing Hines Violation of community corrections



9/35 Cordario Cooper Simple domestic assault

10/35 Courtney Davis Hold for other agency

11/35 Deactress McLean Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/35 Dennis Haynes Violation of community corrections

13/35 Edward Wood Aggravated domestic assault

14/35 Hildred Rice Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/35 Jarmarious Clark Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/35 Jason Segerson Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/35 Jason Shelton Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/35 Jimmy Robinson Violation of community corrections

19/35 Jonathon Smith Failure to appear

20/35 Joshua Purvis Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

21/35 Kayla Gleaves Failure to appear

22/35 Keith Jones Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/35 Krystal Smith Failure to appear

24/35 Leonard Pusser Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/35 Marion Traxler Vandalism

26/35 Montrecia Cole Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

27/35 Octavious Merriweather Aggravated assault, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence

28/35 Phillip Rutta Simple domestic assault

29/35 Qlandaus Clark Aggravated domestic assault

30/35 Randy Jones Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest

31/35 Sarah Simpson Aggravated assault

32/35 Stepanie Hill Nickell Driving under the influence



33/35 Takisha Fisher Vandalism

34/35 Terell Greer Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.