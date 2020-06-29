Mugshots : Madison County : 06/26/20 – 06/29/20 June 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/35Brian Winters Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/35Albert Adams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/35Alexandra Peterson Violation of community corrections, theft under $10,000, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/35Allen Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/35Ashley Rodriguez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/35Atoya Raspberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/35Barbara Lents Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/35Channing Hines Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/35Cordario Cooper Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/35Courtney Davis Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 11/35Deactress McLean Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/35Dennis Haynes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/35Edward Wood Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/35Hildred Rice Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/35Jarmarious Clark Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/35Jason Segerson Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/35Jason Shelton Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/35Jimmy Robinson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/35Jonathon Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/35Joshua Purvis Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 21/35Kayla Gleaves Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/35Keith Jones Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/35Krystal Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/35Leonard Pusser Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/35Marion Traxler Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 26/35Montrecia Cole Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/35Octavious Merriweather Aggravated assault, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 28/35Phillip Rutta Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/35Qlandaus Clark Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/35Randy Jones Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 31/35Sarah Simpson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/35Stepanie Hill Nickell Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 33/35Takisha Fisher Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 34/35Terell Greer Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/35Verlyn Lawrence Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest