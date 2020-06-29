Multiple Rounds of Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, June 29th

It has been one of the most humid days of 2020 so far! Dew points have been peaking in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon, so the humidity is in our highest category. The off-and-on showers are making it feel like a steam bath out there, and it could be very similar for most of the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain probable through midweek.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through West Tennessee this evening and overnight. There will be breaks in the action as these storms will be somewhat scattered still. Expect a warm night with temperatures only dropping to the middle 70s by sunrise with light south winds. Watch for patchy fog Tuesday morning that could limit visibility to less than a mile.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible yet again tomorrow. Remember that “when thunder roars, head indoors!” Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s but it’ll feel like 100°F at the warmest point of Tuesday afternoon. The risk for severe weather is low but some thunderstorms could become strong. The main threat is for strong winds or large hail .Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com