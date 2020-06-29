New executive order extends state of emergency, previous provisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday to extended the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Lee’s latest executive order has extended a State of Emergency through August. This comes after a record breaking spike in Coronavirus cases Friday with 1,410 cases, making last week the worst week of the pandemic.

The extension means some deadlines and restrictions will be adjusted across the state, and others will only effect 89 counties in the state.

The new order continues to recommend Tennesseans statewide to limit activity and stay home as often as possible, along with wearing face coverings near people in public. Employers are also recommended to allow remote work wherever possible and keep employees who are COVID-positive or show symptoms of the virus home and off work.

It recommends that gatherings remain at fewer than 50 people, with exceptions for places of worship, weddings, funerals and similar events where social distancing can be maintained. Nursing home or long-term care facilities will still have options for safe limited visitations.

Bars and restaurants are expected to stay within the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group and Tennessee Pledge Guidelines, with bars only serving customers once they are appropriately seated by social distancing guidelines. Restaurants are also encouraged to continue delivery and take out services for food and alcohol, and businesses can continue with special shopping hours.

Access to telehealth services will be available along with increased access to the health care workforce, unemployment benefits, and protections for the state’s supply chain. Certain in-person education will be suspended to avoid unnecessary contact.

If you’re worried about the deadline for certain I.D.’s, driver’s licenses and photo I.D. renewal will be further extended.

CDL license types remain extended until the end of June, with all other types extended until November 15. The issuance of the Real I.D.’s was originally delayed until October, and now suspended until further notice.

You can find a full list of the extended provisions under the new order here