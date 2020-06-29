TDOT suspends construction for July 4 holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures this weekend for the July 4 holiday.

All construction-related closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

There will still be some long-term lane closures for construction projects, and construction crews may still be on site in some areas, according to a news release.

Reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.

AAA is estimated Americans will take about 700 million trips this summer, a nearly 15 percent decrease compared to summer 2019, the release says. This will be the first summer travel decline since 2009, according to the release.

