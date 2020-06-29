WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program kicks off July 1

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced in a news release Monday that the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) will begin July 1 in Madison County.

The program allows WIC participants to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets.

“It provides WIC participants with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables,” WIC Administrator Chris Ellis said. “It also supports local farmers and their families.”

Participants will receive six $5 vouchers to spend at a local farmers’ market to be used like cash. Vouchers can only be redeemed in July and August.

According to the release, WIC staff began issuing FMNP vouchers Monday, June 22, which can be mailed or picked up at the WIC office via curbside service by appointment.

Only authorized FMNP farmers can accept the vouchers, the release states. They will be set up at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. Participants can redeem vouchers at any farmers’ market in Tennessee.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.