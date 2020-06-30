18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases.
There are now a total of 260 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Of those, 207 have recovered.
The most recent cases are:
- 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 73-year-old male (hospitalized)
- 34-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 62-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 53-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 63-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 50-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 41-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 31-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 66-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 33-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 31-year-old male (not hospitalized)
- 83-year-old female (not hospitalized)
- 56-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)
Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact one person to confirm their hospitalization status.
Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. One person is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 159 (61%)
- 38301: 69 (26.5%)
- 38356: 5 (2%)
- 38391: 5 (2%)
- 38366: 2 (1%)
- 38343: 6 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (1.5%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
- 38355: 1 (0.5%)
- 38362: 3 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (1.5%)
- 38302: (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 141 (54%)
- White: 94 (36%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 8 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)
- Unspecified: 4 (2%)
Gender:
- Female: 151 (58%)
- Male: 109 (42%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 207 (80%)
- Not recovered: 30 (11%)
- Better: 15 (6%)
- Unknown: 6 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 3 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 14 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 40 (15%)
- 31 – 40 years: 46 (18%)
- 41 – 50 years: 46 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 54 (21%)
- 61 – 70 years: 33 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 16 (6%)
- 80+ — 8 (3%)