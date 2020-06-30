18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are now a total of 260 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Of those, 207 have recovered.

The most recent cases are:

  • 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 73-year-old male (hospitalized)
  • 34-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 57-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 21-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 62-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 53-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 36-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 63-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 50-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 41-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 31-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 24-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 66-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 33-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 31-year-old male (not hospitalized)
  • 83-year-old female (not hospitalized)
  • 56-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact one person to confirm their hospitalization status.

Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. One person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 159 (61%)
  • 38301: 69 (26.5%)
  • 38356: 5 (2%)
  • 38391: 5 (2%)
  • 38366: 2 (1%)
  • 38343: 6 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (1.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 3 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (1.5%)
  • 38302: (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 141 (54%)
  • White: 94 (36%)
  • Asian: 5 (2%)
  • Hispanic: 8 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 4 (2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 151 (58%)
  • Male: 109 (42%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 207 (80%)
  • Not recovered: 30 (11%)
  • Better: 15 (6%)
  • Unknown: 6 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 3 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 14 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 40 (15%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 46 (18%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 46 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 54 (21%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 33 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 16 (6%)
  • 80+ — 8 (3%)
