18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are now a total of 260 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Of those, 207 have recovered.

The most recent cases are:

21-year-old female (not hospitalized)

73-year-old male (hospitalized)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

57-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (not hospitalized)

62-year-old female (not hospitalized)

53-year-old male (not hospitalized)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

63-year-old female (not hospitalized)

50-year-old female (not hospitalized)

41-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (not hospitalized)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

66-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (not hospitalized)

83-year-old female (not hospitalized)

56-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact one person to confirm their hospitalization status.

Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. One person is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 159 (61%)

38301: 69 (26.5%)

38356: 5 (2%)

38391: 5 (2%)

38366: 2 (1%)

38343: 6 (2%)

38313: 4 (1.5%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1%)

38006: 4 (1.5%)

38302: (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 141 (54%)

White: 94 (36%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 8 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 8 (3%)

Unspecified: 4 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 151 (58%)

Male: 109 (42%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 207 (80%)

Not recovered: 30 (11%)

Better: 15 (6%)

Unknown: 6 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: