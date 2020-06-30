43,509 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 604 deaths, 2,665 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 43,509 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 30. In addition, 604 people have died and 2,665 have been hospitalized. Another 27,599 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 348 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 26 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 102

Bedford County – 513

Benton County – 12

Bledsoe County – 617

Blount County – 173

Bradley County – 550

Campbell County – 36

Cannon County – 27

Carroll County – 39

Carter County — 54

Cheatham County – 202

Chester County – 23

Claiborne County – 25

Clay County – 16

Cocke County – 58

Coffee County – 108

Crockett County — 31

Cumberland County – 168

Davidson County – 9,237

Decatur County – 21

DeKalb County – 52

Dickson County – 175

Dyer County – 214

Fayette County – 273

Fentress County – 17

Franklin County – 75

Gibson County – 100

Giles County – 50

Grainger County – 35

Greene County – 85

Grundy County – 58

Hamblen County – 220

Hamilton County – 2,466

Hancock County – 3

Hardeman County — 299

Hardin County – 93

Hawkins County – 51

Haywood County — 71

Henderson County — 32

Henry County — 42

Hickman County – 70

Houston County – 12

Humphreys County – 22

Jackson County – 26

Jefferson County – 102

Johnson County – 36

Knox County – 967

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 119

Lawrence County – 124

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 56

Loudon County – 261

Macon County – 394

Madison County – 247

Marion County – 64

Marshall County – 71

Maury County – 287

McMinn County – 210

McNairy County — 58

Meigs County – 32

Monroe County – 132

Montgomery County – 479

Moore County – 7

Morgan County — 24

Obion County — 94

Overton County – 56

Perry County – 31

Pickett County — 6

Polk County – 41

Putnam County – 783

Rhea County – 269

Roane County – 44

Robertson County – 776

Rutherford County – 2,528

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 24

Sevier County – 608

Shelby County – 10,028

Smith County – 90

Stewart County — 21

Sullivan County – 89

Sumner County – 1,417

Tipton County – 607

Trousdale County – 1,485

Unicoi County – 54

Union County — 12

Van Buren County – 7

Warren County – 62

Washington County – 131

Wayne County – 77

Weakley County — 60

White County – 63

Williamson County – 1,013

Wilson County – 779

Out of state – 952

Pending – 369

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 61

Asian – 586

Black or African-American – 9,048

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 42

Other/Multiracial – 7,124

White – 18,255

Pending – 8,393

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 21,357

Hispanic – 11,445

Pending – 10,707

Gender:

Female – 19,569

Male – 22,387

Pending – 1,103

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.