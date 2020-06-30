Former Haywood Co. mayor under investigation for false claim allegation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Haywood County mayor is under investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office after allegedly filing a false claim when his wife was involved in a car wreck in 2018.

According to a news release, the mayor’s wife was driving a county vehicle when the wreck happened, and her license was suspended due to numerous traffic citations.

The release says the total cost to repair the vehicle was $4,024.47, and insurance paid $3,524.47. Haywood County paid the $500 deductible to a local body shop, according to the release.

The release says investigators identified other instances when the former mayor’s wife allegedly used the county vehicle for personal use, including a traffic stop conducted by the Jackson Police Department in July 2018, when she was cited for driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.

