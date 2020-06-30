Hardin County Schools to reopen as scheduled August 3rd

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Michael Davis, Director of Schools for Hardin County, announced in a news release Tuesday that schools will reopen as scheduled on Monday, August 3.

The schools will operate on a modified schedule during the first week to allow extra time for students to meet with their teachers, discuss safety measures, and ask any questions the student may have for a successful return.

The following is the attendance schedule for grades 1-12 for the first week:

August 3 : Grades 5, 8, 12

: Grades 5, 8, 12 August 4 : Grades 4, 7, 11

: Grades 4, 7, 11 August 5 : Grades 3, 7, 10

: Grades 3, 7, 10 August 6 : Grades 2, 6, 9

: Grades 2, 6, 9 August 7 : Grades 1, 6, 9

: Grades 1, 6, 9 August 10: Grades 1-12

Kindergarten schedule:

July 27 : Registration day/parents pick up testing schedule

: Registration day/parents pick up testing schedule August 3-6 : Kindergarten screenings

: Kindergarten screenings August 7 : Student placement/preparation

: Student placement/preparation August 10 : Boys attend

: Boys attend August 11 : Girls attend

: Girls attend August 12 : Boys attend

: Boys attend August 13 : Girls attend

: Girls attend August 14: All students attend

More information about Pre-K scheduling will be available soon.

The Hardin County School System will also be offering a distance learning program available for all Hardin County students. There will be no fees associated with this program.

Distance learning registration forms must be completed by July 10, and can be found at hardincoschools.com or you can pick up a paper copy at the Board of Education Office. Please note the distance learning option is for a minimum of one full semester. Any student that plans to go with the option will need their own device.

The school system is taking extra precautions to maintain a safe environment, including disinfecting buses after each route, creating social distancing as much as possible, working with students on maintaining good health practices, and providing multiple opportunities to was hands throughout the day.

For any new student that plans to attend the Hardin County School System, registration day is scheduled for Monday, July 27 at the child’s zoned school. If you have questions on zoning, contact the Board of Education at (731) 925-3943.

Contact Michael Davis via email at michael.davis@hctnschools.com for additional information or inquiries.

More specific information is expected to be released throughout July.