Lifeline Blood Services: July 2020 blood drive schedule

Lifeline Blood Services has announced their community blood drive schedule for July 2020. Summer blood drives are struggling more this year because of limited blood drive location opportunities due to the COVID-19 crisis. Residents are strongly encouraged to come support the blood drives, and many donors will receive gifts/coupons for their donations. See our list below for full details.

July 1 Hardin Med. Ctr, Savannah (12 – 6) E.W. James, Dresden (12 – 5) First 15 donors get coupon for free 6″ Subway sandwich Hay’s Cash Saver, Henderson (Time TBA) First 20 donors get a coupon for a free BBQ sandwich from Pops BBQ and Grill

July 2 First United Methodist, Paris (12 – 6) First 100 donors get a coupon for a free Wendy’s Frosty First Bank, Hollow Rock (12 – 4) First 15 donors get a coupon for a small, one topping pizza or a 6″ sub from Block City Pizza

July 3 Food Giant, Medina (9 – 1) First 20 donors get a $5 Food Giant card Food Giant, South Jackson (9 – 1) First 20 donors get a coupon for a free sandwich from Diddy’s BBQ

July 6 Henderson Co. Health Dept., Lexington (9 – 12) Save A Lot, Lexington (2 – 6) Wal-Mart, Camden (12:30 – 5:30) First Baptist, Parsons (1 – 6)

July 7 Gibson Co. Library, Trenton (9 – 11) Gibson Co. Electric, Trenton (1 – 4:30) “Battle of the Banks”, Union City @ Community Bank, Reelfoot Ave. (11 – 4:30) S. Fulton Baptist Church (1 – 6)

July 8 Dyersburg Primary School (12 – 5) First Baptist Church, Sharon (2 – 6) Save A Lot, Milan (1 – 5:30) First 20 donors get a coupon for a free BBQ sandwich from Smokin’ Hot BBQ.

July 9 Food Rite, Halls (12:30 – 5:30) Food Rite, Somerville (12:30 – 5:30) First 20 donors get a coupon for one topping slice of pizza from Milano’s Pizza Wal-Mart, Huntingdon (1 – 6)

July 10 Simmons Bank, Bolivar (12 – 5) Save A Lot, McKenzie (12 – 6) First Baptist Church, Adamsville (2 – 6) First 20 donors get a coupon for a free plate from the Saw Meal Restaurant

July 13 E.W. James, Martin (12 – 6) Selmer Courthouse (12 – 6) Centennial Bank, Trezevant (12 – 4)

July 14 Obion Co Central High School, Troy (11 – 3) City of Dyer (12:30 – 5) Save A Lot, Brownsville (1 – 6) First 20 donors get a coupon for a free loaded potato from Back Yard BBQ

July 15 Food Rite, Bells (2 – 6) First 25 donors get a coupon for a free burger from the Burger Basket First Baptist Church, Ripley (1 – 6)

July 16 First United Methodist, Dyersburg (12 – 6) Lowe’s, Savannah (1 – 6) Joe Mahan Ford, Paris (1 – 6)

July 17 Madison County City Hall, Jackson (12 – 4:30) Piggly Wiggly, Bradford (1 – 6) Lowe’s, Milan (1 – 6)

July 20 Food Rite, Kenton (12:30 – 5:30) Southside Church of Christ, Dresden (1 – 6) “Battle of the Badges” @ First Baptist Church, Henderson (1 – 6)

July 21 Bolivar General Hospital (10 – 12) Bolivar Ford (2 – 5) Hardin Home (Parkrest Nurs. Home), Savannah (12 – 6) Food Rite, Alamo (2 – 6)

July 22 Wal-Mart, Waverly (12:30 – 5:30) First Baptist Church, Middleton (12 – 5)

July 23 Dr. Nathan Porter Library, Greenfield (11 – 4:30) Wal-Mart, Dyersburg (1 – 6)

July 24 First United Methodist Church, Newbern (12 – 6) Lexington-Henderson Co. Everett-Horn Public Library (12:30 – 5:30) Family Video, Savannah (2 – 6)

July 27 “Battle of the Badges”, Wal-Mart, Humboldt (12:30 – 5:30) E.W. James, Union City (1 – 7) Food Giant, Brownsville (1 – 6)

July 28 McNairy Co. Justice Center, Selmer (10 – 12) Wal-Mart, Selmer (2 – 6) Wal-Mart, Paris (1 – 6)

July 29 AseraCare Hospice, McKenzie (9 – 12) Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll Co., Huntingdon (2 – 5) Crump City Hall (11 – 4)

July 30 Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, Main Entrance (7 a.m. – 11 & 12 – 6) Wal-Mart, Martin (1 – 6)

July 31 First Bank, Camden (12 – 5) Lowe’s, Dyersburg (1 – 6) Piggly Wiggly, Scotts Hill (1 – 6)

