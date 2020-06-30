Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/20 – 06/30/20

1/13 Terry Lynn King Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving

2/13 Donovan Burton Evading arrest

3/13 Eugene Rook Hold for investigation

4/13 Jason Logan Aggravated assault

5/13 Kaytreanna Croom Failure to appear

6/13 Kelynn Gant Domestic vandalism

7/13 Lakisha Demoss Attempted murder

8/13 Montavious Miller Attempted murder, violation of probation



9/13 Antario Montgomery Vandalism, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/13 Osvaldo Ramirez Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving

11/13 Tiffany Powell-Hughes Simple domestic assault

12/13 Ricky Flournoy Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

13/13 Roy J Pugh Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.