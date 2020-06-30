Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/20 – 06/30/20 June 30, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Terry Lynn King Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Donovan Burton Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Eugene Rook Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jason Logan Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Kaytreanna Croom Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kelynn Gant Domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Lakisha Demoss Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Montavious Miller Attempted murder, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Antario Montgomery Vandalism, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Osvaldo Ramirez Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Tiffany Powell-Hughes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Ricky Flournoy Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Roy J Pugh Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest