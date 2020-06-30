Old Country Store kicks off family-style dining, updates hours

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store and Dixie Cafe have announced their updated opening times, starting Wednesday.

The Old Country Store will begin their new family-style dining service starting July 1 at 11 a.m. Breakfast services will begin on Friday, July 3 at 6:30 a.m.

The Dixie Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Plate lunches and take out orders will be available.

The new hours for family-style dining will be:

Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. for dinner.

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. for dinner.

Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. for lunch, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Sunday supper.

For more information, visit Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store on Facebook, or call (731) 668-1223 and ask for Lynda Englert.