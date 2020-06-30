Funeral services for Robert Lee “Catfish” Barmore, age 67, will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Rosser, TN.

Mr. Barmore died onMonday, June 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Barmore will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Rosser, TN.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.