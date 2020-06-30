Scattered Thunderstorms Continue Through Evening

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, June 30th

Downpours and thunderstorms creating a loud afternoon will continue into the evening in West Tennessee. Expect a lull tonight with a slight chance for rain continuing into Wednesday morning, followed by additional scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. We are looking at an increasing threat for flash flooding with thunderstorms slowly training over the same area today.

TONIGHT

Strong thunderstorms continue to maneuver across West Tennessee creating downpours with frequent lightning and gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in West Tennessee overnight but we should have fewer storms overnight than we did earlier today. Temperatures will drop to the middle 70s by sunrise Wednesday.

Just like today, it will be a hot and humid day for West Tennessee tomorrow with temperatures in the 90s feeling like the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return too. Downpours and thunderstorms producing frequent lightning could result in localized flash flooding and localized power outages so stay weather aware! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

