TSSAA cancels contact sports, practices through August 29

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The TSSAA announced in a news release Tuesday they will cancel all contact sports and practices for member schools through August 29.

The announcement is in compliance with Governor Bill Lee’s extension of Tennessee’s State of Emergency declaration.

The governor’s order includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities.

Based on the order, member schools cannot compete with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during practice in the sports of football, soccer, wrestling and basketball.

TSSAA is in the process of developing new options to present to the Board of Control, while working with the governor’s office to ensure schools are in compliance with the executive order.